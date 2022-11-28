Santas take VW camper vans on hospital present run
A convoy of classic camper vans and other custom vehicles has delivered Christmas presents for children in hospital.
The annual New Forest Volkswagen Santa Run left the National Motor Museum at Beaulieu bound for Southampton General Hospital on Sunday.
The event, in it's 10th year, is open to all classic and custom VW vehicles.
Participants raise funds for the Piam Brown unit at the hospital which treats children with cancer.
Vehicles taking part ranged from split-screens campervans and Beetles to Golfs, Caddies, T4s and T5s
