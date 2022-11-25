Southampton stabbing: Second attempted murder charge

Coleman Street, Southampton
The 19-year-old man was found with life-threatening injuries in Coleman Street

A second man has been charged with attempted murder after a street stabbing left a man critically ill.

The 19-year-old victim suffered multiple puncture wounds in Coleman Street, Southampton, at about 13:00 GMT on 18 November, Hampshire police said.

He has since been discharged from hospital.

An 18-year-old Southampton man has been remanded in custody charged with attempted murder, knife possession and violent disorder.

Previously another 18-year-old Southampton man was remanded in custody on the same charges.

Two other men aged 19 and 21 and a 17-year-old male youth are on bail while police inquiries continue.

Following the attack officers authorised stop-and-search measures across the city on Saturday.

