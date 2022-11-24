Portsmouth man guilty of meat cleaver attack on paramedic
- Published
A man has been found guilty of using a meat cleaver to attack a paramedic who had been called to his aid.
Paul Searle, 59, threatened to cut the ambulance driver's ear off during the incident in Fareham in February 2021, Hampshire police said.
He pulled the man out of the moving vehicle causing it to crash into a parked car, detectives added.
Searle will be sentenced for wounding with intent at Portsmouth Crown Court on 16 December.
Two paramedics were called to help him with breathing difficulties at an address in Glenesha Gardens in the early hours of 11 February, police said.
They retreated to their vehicle when Searle became aggressive, detectives added.
However, the defendant attacked the driver as the vehicle was reversing, cutting the paramedic's hand with the cleaver.
His colleague, who came to his aid as he grappled on the pavement with Searle, suffered a lump to her head.
Searle, of St David's Road, Portsmouth, was found guilty following a three-day trial.
South Central Ambulance Service said it would reserve comment until after the sentencing hearing.
In 2021, 32 ambulance staff working for NHS trusts were attacked each day, according to the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.