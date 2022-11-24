Portsmouth City Council approves mast after initial rejection
A new mobile network mast has been approved by a council after its first application was rejected.
Portsmouth City Council agreed to the 15m (49ft) mast at the edge of Gatcombe Park in Copnor Road.
A previous plan with a height of 18m (59ft) was rejected as it was "visually intrusive" due to its proximity to the Grade II listed Green Farmhouse.
The authority approved the mast with the condition it be painted green to deter people from graffitiing it.
Two people objected to the proposal due to concerns about health impacts from radiation, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
