Man charged with murder after woman found dead in house
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead at a house.
The body of the woman, aged in her 60s, was found in Mansel Road East, Millbrook, Southampton, on Monday shortly after 20:30 GMT.
Richard Shaw, of Derby Road, Southampton, has been charged with murder.
The 48-year-old has been remanded in custody and is due before Southampton Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Hampshire Constabulary said a 38-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action to be taken against her.
