Man, 18, charged with attempted murder after Southampton stabbing
A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was stabbed in a city centre street.
The 19-year-old was found with life-threatening injuries in Coleman Street, Southampton, shortly after 13:00 GMT on Friday.
Hampshire Constabulary said he has since been discharged from hospital.
The man, aged 18, from Queensway in the city, has also been charged with possession of a knife, blade or pointed article and violent disorder.
He was due to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Following the attack officers authorised stop and search measures across the city on Saturday.
