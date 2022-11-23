Ventnor seawall at risk of collapse after weather damage

Ventnor esplanadeIsle of Wight Council
The partial collapse of two concrete panels meant material under the promenade was being washed away

A large hole under a seawall has prompted concerns the coastal defence could suddenly collapse.

Isle of Wight Council said material under a section of promenade at Ventnor was washing away after two concrete panels gave way.

The seawall, near Ventnor Skatepark, shut when cracks appeared earlier this month following storms and high tides.

The authority said: "Although it may look safe, the large void could mean the concrete collapses at any moment."

The council said sacks full of rocks were being linked together to try and stabilise the coastal defences.

Isle of Wight Council
The council said rock net sacks would be packed into the void that now extends under the eastern esplanade

Natasha Dix, the council's strategic manager for environment, said: "It's with a heavy heart I have to say that pedestrian access along the seawall may not be restored in the short-term.

"Until then, I cannot stress strongly enough just how dangerous it is for anyone to try to gain access to the site."

A sewer pipe, which runs underneath the seawall, has also been exposed due to the material washing away.

The council said large sandbags had been put down by Southern Water in a bid to protect the pipe from damage.

The authority said the area was being monitored daily and options for the promenade were being drawn up with the Environment Agency.

