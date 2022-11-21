Ukraine: Charity sends mobility aids to hospitals
A charity has collected and sent mobility equipment to people and hospitals in Ukraine.
Limbcare, based in Farnborough, dispatched 150 items including wheelchairs and walking aids to the war-torn country on 9 November.
Ray Edwards, 68, founded the charity, which he said helps people "on the journey of living with amputation".
Dorset charity Ukraine Relief collected the equipment from Limbcare and transported it from the UK to Ukraine.
Mr Edwards, from Sandhurst in Berkshire, had both legs and both arms amputated at the age of 32 after contracting septicaemia.
In 2010, he climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania raising £86,000 and during his recovery he had a "premonition of Limbcare".
The charity was subsequently formed as a place to support people living with amputation as he says "an amputee talking to an amputee is the best medicine".
When Mr Edwards saw the occupation of Ukraine in February 2022, he said "it was the most upsetting thing I've seen in my lifetime".
He told the BBC he felt a "synergy" with Ukraine too as the blue and yellow of the country's flag matches the colours of Limbcare.
"I know for a fact that if there's help we can give, what a blessing that Limbcare has done," he added.
'Tragic lack of equipment'
Karol Swiacki, 41, moved to Bournemouth in 2006 from Poland to pursue his music career but, when he saw the occupation of Ukraine, he said it was a "crucial moment".
"I knew these people will suffer," he said, and told the BBC he and his wife Daria used their contacts to organise help for people.
He said that during a visit to Ukraine he saw a "tragic lack of equipment in a hospital", adding "I couldn't believe it, we need to help these people who are losing their legs or arms".
"I've left my work to do this because we were so overwhelmed so I decided to go on full time to save lives," he told the BBC.
Limbcare have collected more mobility equipment and are organising another collection to be sent on one of Ukraine Relief's weekly trips.
