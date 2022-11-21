Fawley oil refinery workers begin two-week strike over pay
Workers at the UK's biggest oil refinery are beginning a two-week strike over pay.
Almost 100 boilermakers, welders, pipefitters, mechanical fitters and scaffolders at the Fawley plant in Hampshire were expected to take part in the action.
There had been hope of a last-minute deal to prevent industrial action.
But the GMB union said the refinery's employers had not formally given an offer it could put to its members.
Altrad, Bilfinger and their client ExxonMobil were "solely responsible for this walk out", said Bryan Hulley, GMB organiser.
'Operations unaffected'
"Despite the promises that they will make an offer to our members, we are yet to get a formal offer on the table," he continued.
An ExxonMobil spokesperson said: ''This action involves trade union members employed by contracting companies operating onsite.
''Operations at Fawley are unaffected and we do not anticipate any impact on fuel supplies to customers."
The spokesperson for the oil and gas company added that "industrial action is not in anyone's interest" and urged the trade unions and employers to work together to reach a resolution.
The union says it has also issued notice of a further two weeks of action to follow.
The BBC has contacted Altrad and Bilfinger for comment.
