Attempted murder arrests after Southampton stabbing
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was stabbed.
The incident took place around 13:10 GMT on Friday in Coleman Street in Southampton. The victim, aged in his 20s, remains in critical condition in hospital.
The two men arrested, aged 18 and 21 and both from Southampton, are in police custody.
Hampshire Police cordoned off the area and an address in Golden Grove.
The force appealed for anyone with mobile phone, CCTV, dashcam or ring doorbell footage to contact them.
Supt Phil Lamb said: "This has been a fast-paced investigation into a serious assault in broad daylight in the centre of the city, and my thoughts are with the victim and his family.
"My officers are working incredibly hard to identify any outstanding suspects and to establish the exact circumstances of what happened.
"Incidents like this have absolutely no place in Southampton."
