Portsmouth dock worker cleared of conspiring to import cocaine
- Published
A dock worker accused of being involved in a plot to import £118m of cocaine into the UK has been found not guilty.
The 1.5 tonnes of drugs were found among pallets of bananas in a container destined for Portsmouth in April.
A jury at Portsmouth Crown Court has now cleared Michael Butcher, 66, of conspiracy to evade the prohibition on the importation of a controlled drug.
Michael Jordan, Clayton Harwood and Ahmet Aydin all deny the same charge and await the jury's verdicts.
The jury is expected to continue deliberating on Monday.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.