Lung cancer detected earlier through screening trial, NHS trust says
- Published
A city hospital has detected 10 lung cancer patients through a screening programme that it is hoped offers a better chance of a cure.
More than 40 areas in England are trialling checks for current and former smokers aged 55-74.
Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust said it picked up 80% of suspected cancers at a curable stage, compared to 30% before.
Respiratory consultant Dr Alexander Hicks said the results were a "complete game-changer" for patients.
Former smoker John Rochester, 74, from Portsmouth, said he was contacted within 24 hours of his positive scan.
He said: "I never had shortness of breath, anything like that. I never realised I had cancer.
"If I hadn't gone for the test, I could have quite well passed away tomorrow. You just don't know.
"I can't believe how successful it has been, to be perfectly honest. Just over the moon."
Dr Alexander Hicks, the trust's lung cancer lead, said: "Of people with signs of a lung cancer, 80% of them have been found at a point in time when we can offer them a cure to their illness, which is a complete game-changer for me in my role as a lung cancer doctor.
"I usually see only 30 or so per cent of people when they are still able to be cured of their lung cancer."
NHS England said the Targeted Lung Health Check programme, currently in areas with the highest rates of lung cancer mortality, was expected to cover all areas of the country from 2024.
Lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer deaths in the UK, accounting for about a fifth of cases.
Symptoms include a persistent cough, chest infection and breathlessness, although there are usually no signs in the early stages.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.