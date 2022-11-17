Southampton Guildhall Square Queen tribute plan mooted
Renaming Southampton's Guildhall Square is among the ideas suggested for paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
Proposing a motion at a city council meeting, Conservative councillor David Fuller said it would mark the late monarch's "lifetime of duty".
He called for the city centre's pedestrianised area to be renamed "Elizabeth Square".
The council agreed to set up a cross-party working group to decide on tributes to the Queen.
It will also decide on events in the city to celebrate the forthcoming coronation of King Charles.
'Right and proper'
Speaking at a meeting of the council on Tuesday, Mr Fuller said the Queen had "provided leadership and stability in uncertain and challenging times".
"It is right and proper that we as a city take measures to properly recognise her reign and service," he added.
He said renaming Guildhall Square would be an "excellent starting point" and a statue of the late monarch for the square, funded through donations, would be a "fitting tribute".
Cabinet member for economic development Sarah Bogel said the Labour administration "broadly supported" the idea of a tribute to the Queen.
"It's worth keeping an open mind - it's got to be about what the public want and what makes sense. There are lots of ways of to commemorate," she added.
The council unanimously agreed a motion that a working group would "look at options" for tributes.
"This will include, but not limited, to looking at the renaming of Guildhall Square, and the commissioning of a statue of Her late Majesty, funded through public subscription and donations, as a starting point for discussions," it said.
