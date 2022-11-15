Cow 'on the loose' on Totton dual carriageway
A cow has been spotted roaming along a busy dual carriageway.
The black and white cow was captured on video walking towards oncoming traffic on the A35 near Rushington Roundabout in Totton on Tuesday.
One student, who was waiting for a bus to college with a friend when they saw the animal leaving the roundabout, described it as "quite comical".
"No one on the bus believed us but it brightened our day," she added.
The cow was also spotted in Ashurst village.
Hampshire Constabulary said police were called at about 09:15 GMT to reports of "a cow on the loose in the Rushington area of Totton".
The force said local officers attended and the cow was contained about 50 minutes later.
Several people took to social media to comment on the unusual event with several puns, including: "Someone better mooooove it".
