Netley Marsh crash death cyclist was father of five
- Published
A cyclist who died in a crash on a country lane in Hampshire was a father of five with a "fabulous big family".
Ashley Cron, 37, from Totton, was killed in the collision in Tatchbury Lane, Netley Marsh, at 08:00 GMT on Saturday.
In a tribute, his family said they would never recover from the pain but were appreciating the support they had received from loved ones.
Hampshire police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
In a statement, Mr Cron's family said: "Ash was all of our everythings.
"He was an amazing fun daddy to his five children and a loving and supportive husband, son, grandson, cousin to his fabulous big family.
"Words cannot describe the pain we are all going through and we will never recover but are already appreciating all the love and support of all our family and friends."
