Solent hover passengers can travel later at night
- Published
Passengers using hover travel to cross the Solent will be able to take journeys later at night.
Wightlink has announced there will be later foot passenger services between Ryde Pier Head and Portsmouth Harbour on six nights in December.
Currently people have to travel on Wightlink's overnight vehicle ferries from its terminal in Gunwharf Road if wanting to cross late at night.
But some customers have said the late service should run seven days a week.
Usually, the final foot passenger service from Portsmouth to Ryde on a Saturday will depart at 20:20 but the new timetable in December means the final foot passenger service will depart at 22:45.
From Ryde to Portsmouth on Saturdays, the final foot passenger service departs at 20:52 BST but in December, the final departure for this service will be 22:00.
The extra services will run on 9, 10, 16, 17, 22 and 23 December.
'Painful having to wait'
Some customers have said the later crossings should be introduced throughout the week.
One twitter user wrote: "Good to hear, what's really needed are consistent late night sailings seven days a week past 8pm. It's painful having to wait for the car ferry services."
A Facebook user also said the extra services "will not help those trying to get home from work in London who cannot catch the last connecting [train]" or people going for a night out in Portsmouth on a weekday.
Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield said: "If these sailings prove popular with customers, we will consider later sailings at other times of the year on this route."
