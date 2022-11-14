Hampshire house fire blamed on exploding e-scooter battery
A house fire was started when an e-scooter's battery pack exploded, the fire service has said.
Crews were called to a property in Borden, Hampshire, on Sunday evening after the battery pack caught alight while on charge.
Firefighters in breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze. One person in the house was assessed by paramedics.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to follow safety advice on home electrics.
A review by Transport for London (TfL) last year found defective lithium batteries could set light to the vehicles and they are now banned on public transport in the capital.
