XR and Scientist Rebellion block Farnborough Airport entrance
Climate campaigners and scientists have barricaded the entrance to an airport.
Extinction Rebellion and Scientist Rebellion gathered at Farnborough Airport to demand a ban on all private jets and a tax on frequent flyers.
The blockade was part of a global protest across 13 countries with activists also gathering at London Luton Airport's Harrods Terminal.
Farnborough Airport said it was aware of the demonstration but confirmed the airport remained fully operational.
The spokesperson said: "We are continually monitoring the situation to ensure the safety and welfare of everyone."
Farnborough Airport in Hampshire is a private airport which campaigners described as "Europe's premier private jet facility".
Extinction Rebellion said it was calling on world leaders gathering this week at Sharm el Sheikh in Egypt for the COP27 summit to end the use of private jets.
The group has also demanded a tax on frequent flyers to cut emissions and help "pay for the loss and damage caused by climate breakdown".
Hampshire Constabulary, which is aware of the protest, said "everyone has the right to free speech and protest".
"Officers are not currently at the scene, however we are in contact with airport staff and will work to ensure the health and safety of people at the location, as well as working to minimise the impact on the local community if necessary," a spokesperson said.
They added: "We have a long history of facilitating peaceful protest and upholding the right to protest, while balancing it with the rights of others, keeping the public safe, preventing crime and disorder and seeking to minimise disruption."
