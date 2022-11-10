Solent commuters hit by hover and ferry disruption
Commuters have been warned allow more time for their journeys following a series of technical issues on cross-Solent services.
Wightlink's FastCat vessel has been replaced by a charter vessel after it was damaged after hitting debris.
Hovertravel services have suffered a number of cancellations due to technical issues and bad weather over the past week.
Both operators' alternative vessels are undergoing annual maintenance work.
Wightlink said its FastCat Wight Ryder 2 suffered damage to a propeller when it struck debris in the Solent late on Monday when travelling from Ryde to Portsmouth.
The company's other vessel FastCat, Wight Ryder 1, is in its annual winter refit, meaning a charter vessel replacement was brought in.
"Its journey time is a few minutes longer than the FastCat so customers from the Isle of Wight are being advised to consider taking an earlier sailing if they have a tight rail connection to make at Portsmouth.
"It's difficult to give exact timings for the charter as it depends on conditions," the operator said.
Our services are cancelled due to a technical issue. The next update will be at 18:00. Tickets are accepted on the Fast Cat and the Wightlink car ferry. Please see our Disruption Contingency webpage.— Hovertravelltd (@HovertravelLtd) November 9, 2022
Hovercraft services between Southsea and Ryde were suspended for a several hours on Wednesday due to a "technical issue", operator Hovertravel said.
It is the latest of several suspensions so far this month, due to adverse weather and technical issues.
"At this time of year, both our craft are undergoing a two week period of essential annual maintenance which means we can not easily bring our second craft into service," it said.
Both operators have apologised to passengers for the disruption.
