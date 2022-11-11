Winchester: Victim of allegedly unprovoked attack calls for probe
A man who is claiming he was beaten up by a bouncer in an allegedly unprovoked attack on a night out is calling on the police to investigate the incident.
Perry Sheppard said he was outside the nightclub Vodka, in Winchester, when he was punched by one of the venue's bouncer.
The police were called to the site and the altercation was filmed on mobile phones.
But the venue said the footage was "out of context".
Mr Sheppard, 28, who now lives in Chester, returned to Winchester - his home town - on Saturday to celebrate a friend's birthday.
They went out altogether for the occasion on Saturday night.
But Mr Sheppard said that while he was waiting for his girlfriend outside a toilet at Vodka, one of the bouncers opened the toilet door "with ridiculous force".
"My girlfriend had to jump out the way from the door and with that I just said to him you've just nearly hit my girlfriend," Mr Sheppard said.
"With that he absolutely exploded on me, he grabbed my drink, threw my drink out my hand," he added, saying he was then "pushed" outside the building.
"He then pushed me on my chest with ridiculous force, I got bruising and broken ribs from how hard he pushed me," Mr Sheppard added.
He said one of his friends who tried to intervene was also punched and kicked.
Mr Sheppard said the bouncer then turned on him again as he tried to help his friend.
"The way he was hitting me was ferocious," Mr Sheppard said.
Police officers attended the scene but Mr Sheppard said they told him the bouncer would have had his reason for his actions and the force would not take it further.
Hampshire Constabulary said Mr Sheppard was unable to provide an account that night, but the force is now looking into whether any offences were committed.
The venue, Vodka, is also investigating the incident.
In a statement, the management said: "Our investigation is looking to understand the full picture of these events. The footage which has been shared is out of context and unfortunately, will likely draw viewers to make conclusions without understanding the full series of events which led to this response.
"The safety of our customers is our utmost priority."
