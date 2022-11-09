Car driver injured by falling scaffold pole at Blackwater
- Published
A driver has been seriously injured after a scaffold pole fell from another vehicle and pierced her car door.
She was travelling southbound on the A327 at Blackwater, Hampshire, in a black Vauxhall Astra when the pole fell from a vehicle heading northbound.
The 33-year-old female driver from Hook suffered a serious leg injury and was airlifted to hospital in Southampton.
The incident happened on on Tuesday morning and two young children in the car escaped uninjured, police said.
Police have appealed for the scaffolding vehicle driver, who left the scene without leaving his details, to come forward.
Officers have also appealed for witnesses and anyone with information or dash cam footage.
