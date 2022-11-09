Woman rescued from third-floor Southsea flat fire
A woman has been rescued from a fire in her third-floor flat.
About 40 firefighters were called to the block of flats on Queens Crescent, Southsea, Portsmouth, shortly after 18:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The woman was helped out of the flat by firefighters using a smoke hood.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said she was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene before she was taken to hospital.
The fire service said the flat was destroyed in the fire and a number of other flats in the block suffered water damage.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
