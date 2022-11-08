Daniel Booth jailed for raping woman found in Portsmouth car park
- Published
A man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a woman in Portsmouth city centre last summer.
Daniel Booth, who was 18 when he committed the offence, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court after a trial.
The now 20-year-old, of Beresford Road, pleaded not guilty to the rape in June 2021 of a woman in her 20s.
Hampshire Constabulary said she was separated from her friends and later found in Hippodrome House Car Park, with no memory of what happened to her.
The force released a statement saying the woman was found in the early hours of 30 June last year by members of the public who helped her contact her friends and ensured she got home safely.
A police investigation into the incident used CCTV, forensic and mobile phone analysis, which led to Booth being charged with one count of rape.
Det Con Nick Sandford-Smith, who led the investigation, said it was a "truly terrible and predatory crime" which has had a "significant" impact on the woman.
He added: "The courage it takes to come forward and speak to us about incidents of this nature should not be underestimated and I would like to take this opportunity to commend this young woman for the bravery she has shown.
"The fact that Booth is now in prison is testament to her courage in speaking out and assisting police with this investigation."
Det Ch Insp Dal Andrews added: "For someone to be targeted in this way is abhorrent and will never be tolerated by police.
"We continue with our dedicated patrols at times when our pubs and clubs are at their busiest."
In addition to his prison sentence, Booth will have to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.
