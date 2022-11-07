Ryde seafront tower will transform into art gallery
A seafront tower will be renovated and transformed into an art gallery.
Isle of Wight Council granted planning permission for the restoration of the Grade II listed Appley Tower on Ryde seafront between Appley and Puckpool.
The internal and external work will improve the structure of the building and it will become an art gallery with education and retail use.
The tower was used as a crystal and fossil shop in 2017 and opened to the public briefly in 2018 for Appley Day.
Four beach huts will be built further down the beach to help pay for the restoration but as part of the council's conditions they will not be used as overnight accommodation.
Ryde mayor Michael Lilley said the proposals were fully supported by the community as a feasible and sustainable way to preserve the historical building.
The council said the renovation of the balustrade outside the tower would have the most impact on the external appearance of the building, but it was required to protect people who visit the roof.
