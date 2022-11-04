Alton woman killed by car after stopping for fallen tree
A woman was fatally hit by a car after she left her vehicle to inspect a fallen tree blocking a road.
The woman, in her 40s, had stepped out of her own car at around 23:50 GMT on Wednesday in New Odiham Road, near Alton.
She was joined by another female motorist and shortly after they were both struck by a white Vauxhall Corsa.
The woman in her 40s was killed and the second woman, who was in her 50s, suffered minor injuries.
The two women inspecting the tree had parked their vehicles nearby - a black Land Rover Discovery and a white Nissan Juke.
Hampshire Constabulary is investigating the incident and appealing for any witnesses.
A spokesperson for the force confirmed the woman's family have been informed of her death and are being supported by specialist officers.
PC Jonathan Wood said: "This incident occurred on a quiet country road late at night.
"We would like to speak with anyone who saw this incident or the vehicles involved and would particularly like to speak with anyone who has relevant dash cam footage that could assist us."
