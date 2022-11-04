Southsea: Roof collapses following fire in flat above shop
- Published
The roof of a flat has collapsed after it was damaged by fire.
Fire crews were called to the flat above a shop in Fawcett Road, Southsea at about 21:45 GMT on Thursday.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue service said firefighters arrived to find the roof on fire which later collapsed onto the first floor.
People living in neighbouring properties had to leave their homes overnight as crews from across the city fought the blaze.
The fire service said nobody was hurt in the fire - a cause has not yet been established.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.