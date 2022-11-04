Cost of living: Portsmouth opens up warm spaces
- Published
A local authority has announced a network of community venues which will offer warm spaces to residents during the cost of living crisis.
Portsmouth City Council said people would be able to get a warm drink or meal and take part in activities at the listed locations.
They include community centres, libraries and churches around the city at various times and days.
The council put the scheme together with the charity Hive Portsmouth.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Steve Pitt, cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development, said: "We have worked with Hive Portsmouth to start a list of both new and established venues and groups in the city where all residents will be warmly welcomed this winter.
"This is an opportunity to find out what is available in your area and get to know people in your local community.
"As energy prices increase there may be some residents who are sadly struggling to keep their homes warm and we hope the list may help those people to find welcoming places to study, do activities or relax."
Catherine Ramsay, deputy chief officer at Hive Portsmouth, said: "We hope the list will be a useful resource for the residents of Portsmouth this winter."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.