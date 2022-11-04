Portsmouth navy figureheads removed over corrosion fears
- Published
Two Victorian ship figureheads have been removed from the exterior of a Royal Navy building due to concerns over their "deteriorating" condition.
The HMS Martin and HMS Seaflower sculptures have adorned the wall of the HMS Nelson Wardroom since 1906 but were said to be showing signs of corrosion.
Portsmouth City Council agreed an application to remove them on health and safety grounds.
They are expected to be put on display indoors following conservation work.
A report into the figureheads on the Grade II listed building warned that issues of cracked paint and corrosion were worsening and vegetation was growing on them, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Peeling paintwork'
It said: "The figureheads are in poor condition and conservators have recommended they be removed to allow for their repair and to lessen the speed of their deterioration.
"Cracked and peeling paintwork on the figureheads has exposed the timber substrate underneath which may now be decaying."
HMS Martin - built as HMS Mayflower - was one of the last wooden warships and was used as a training ship until its demotion to a coal hulk in 1907.
HMS Seaflower was one of five training vessels launched in 1873. It was in use as a workshop from 1904 before being laid off four years later.
Once conservation work is completed, the two figureheads will be put back on display inside the building.
They are owned by the National Museum of the Royal Navy and have been loaned to the Ministry of Defence.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.