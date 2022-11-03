Boat daubed with insults removed from Itchen River in Southampton
A boat daubed with obscene graffiti has been removed from Southampton's Itchen River after months of delays.
The houseboat was among dozens of unauthorised vessels due to be removed by Associated British Ports (ABP).
But the clear-up, which started in June, was delayed amid reports of abuse from people occupying the vessels.
The black houseboat, which was daubed with offensive slogans and the words "I claim adverse possession", has been moved upstream to be dismantled.
An ABP spokesperson said: "Having removed 40 vessels since July as part of our major programme of ship wreck clearing on the Itchen, we are currently working on removing a large black barge above Northam Bridge.
"This ongoing project is vital to ensuring a cleaner, safer environment for the local community."
Hampshire Constabulary said its officers boarded a vessel on Tuesday but no further action was taken.
In April, Southampton Harbour Master Steven Masters and ABP gave a month's notice that dozens of vessels and wrecks would be cleared.
Owners were given until 6 May to remove them or give a reason why they should remain.
But APB said, when clearance work began, workers were subjected to abuse and the police were called.
Adverse possession - colloquially known as squatters' rights - is when a squatter is able to apply for ownership of a property after occupying it for at least 10 years.
