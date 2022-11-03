New Forest fireworks pulled after rainfall and storm damage
- Published
A fireworks display has been cancelled due to heavy rainfall and damage following high winds from Storm Claudio.
The event was due to take place on Strawberry Fields, Boldre near Lymington, in the New Forest on Saturday.
Organisers said the storm had caused damage to structures on the grounds and had also destroyed fairground rides.
They added all tickets would be automatically refunded.
Posting on social media, the event's organisers, the New Forest fireworks team said: "We are absolutely gutted. The heavy rainfall has also waterlogged the fields, adding to the already far from ideal conditions.
"The team have done their absolute best to try and ensure a safe event could take place but it simply has not been possible."
Storm Claudio brought widespread disruption across Hampshire and Dorset on Tuesday.
The storm, which also affected northern France, was named as a system by Meteo-France.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.