Southampton Airport strike called off after improved pay offer
A planned one-day strike by staff at Southampton Airport has been called off following an improved pay offer.
Workers including airside operations controllers, firefighters, technicians and engineers had been due to walk out on 5, 12 and 19 November.
A spokesperson for the airport said planned action for Saturday 5 had been cancelled following talks.
The Unite union said Saturday's action had been suspended while workers considered the revised offer.
A spokesperson for Southampton Airport said: "Following positive talks with the trade unions at ACAS, an improved offer will now be put to staff.
"As a result, the planned industrial action for Saturday 5 November has been cancelled meaning it will be business as usual for our passengers and airlines."
The Unite union previously said the decision to strike was taken because inflation was at a 40-year high and airport workers had not had a pay rise since 2019.
The union said workers went "beyond the call of duty during the pandemic" and campaigned to help secure a runway extension at the airport.
A legal battle against plans to extend the airport's runway failed earlier this year and construction will now go ahead.
