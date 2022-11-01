Princess Royal opens support hub for children in Gosport
- Published
The Princess Royal has opened a community organisation that will support children and their families.
Princess Anne visited Gosport Community Hub to open the venue that will offer outreach programmes and activities.
The hub will help support families in Gosport and Fareham, including 435 children whose parents are in the armed services.
At the event, one boy who has a parent in the forces, said the hub offered "a good sense of community".
"Sometimes it's quite a struggle when they are on deployment and away for such long periods of time," he told the BBC.
"It's just nice to have a bit of support and it's a good sense of community as well."
Another girl added: "It's difficult because you don't have that extra support from your other parent."
The hub at Brune Park Community School, in Gosport, is accessible to all families across the collaboration of schools in the Multi Academy Trust in the area.
The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) has provided £400,000 of funding which has been used for the construction of the building and ensured there are dedicated staff to work with service children and families.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.