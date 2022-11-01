World War Two veteran celebrates 100th birthday at his old navy base
A World War Two veteran has celebrated his 100th birthday by visiting his old Royal Navy training base.
Bernie Beckett was greeted with cake and a rendition of Happy Birthday as he arrived at HMS Collingwood in Fareham, Hampshire, on Monday afternoon.
Mr Beckett signed up for the Royal Navy in 1941, serving for five years and surviving an attack by a German U-boat.
He was treated to a party and given a tour of the base and its latest equipment as part of the celebrations.
Until recent years, former gunner Mr Beckett sold poppies each November to raise money for the Royal British Legion, which was represented at the party by charity fundraiser Claire Smith.
Ms Smith said: "Bernie's been a poppy seller for a number of years - he was often found on Southampton high street, raising £1,000 on one year in one week, which was just incredible."
During the party Mr Beckett recounted the story of how he was injured when his ship HMS Batory was attacked by Nazi forces in the Atlantic.
"Quite a few of us had to go to hospital," he told the BBC. "But they didn't manage to sink us."
It has been 81 years since Mr Beckett had last been at HMS Collingwood and current warrant officer Barry Firth said the centenarian had seem fascinated when he was shown the Navy's latest weaponry.
"The change in the technology has been quite significant so it was good [for Mr Beckett to see that]," he added.
