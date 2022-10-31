Pedestrian injured as pallets fall from lorry in Lyndhurst

A35 Southampton Road in Lyndhurst
The A35 Southampton Road in Lyndhurst was closed following the crash

A pedestrian has been seriously injured by pallets of bricks that fell from a lorry.

Police said the woman was struck when the pallets became dislodged from the vehicle on the A35 Southampton Road in Lyndhurst, Hampshire, earlier.

She was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment.

The road has been closed in both directions with diversions in place while police investigation work continues.

Police have been investigating at the scene
