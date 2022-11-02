New Forest: Public Spaces Protection Orders proposed
Fines of up to £1,000 could be introduced for petting ponies or starting a barbeque in the New Forest.
New Forest District Council is set to begin the process of setting up Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) covering much of the national park.
Campaigners have previously called for better enforcement of by-laws to curb anti-social and environmentally-damaging behaviour.
The council said PSPOs could restrict behaviour "detrimental" to the forest.
Local authorities have previously brought in PSPOs to ban activities such as begging, nuisance drinking and unauthorised cycling.
A New Forest District Council report has recommended the introduction of two orders which would make the lighting of fires and barbeques - as well as the feeding and petting of ponies, horses and donkeys - criminal offences.
A failure to comply with a PSPO can result in either a Fixed Penalty Notice of up to £100 or prosecution through the magistrates' court with a maximum fine of £1,000.
The council said despite publicity campaigns, Forestry England reported barbeques and campfires were "happening continuously and repeatedly".
Its report also highlighted feeding and petting of the forest's free-roaming livestock as being "extremely detrimental" to their welfare.
Ponies become drawn to dangerous roadsides, get used to being fed by humans and and become prone to biting and kicking.
"As the number of people enjoying the open forest has increased, while continuing to be a small percentage, the number of people who continue with these damaging activities despite requests to cease, has also risen," it said.
The council said it would look to partner with organisations such as the National Park Authority (NPA) rangers to enforce the orders.
The New Forest Association (NFA) campaign group ran a pilot last year which highlighted issues including dog mess, off-route cycling and feeding of livestock in the national park.
Volunteers recorded more than 2,700 breaches of forest by-laws over a six-week period in autumn 2021.
As well as litter, drone flying and wild camping, there were 50 reports of livestock being chased or attacked by dogs and 150 cases of livestock being fed.
The NPA introduced the New Forest Code in 2020 as a guide to how visitors and residents should behave.
If approved by the council's cabinet, the proposed PSPO would be subject to legal checks and put out to public consultation before being discussed again by the council in spring 2023.
