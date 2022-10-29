Basingstoke: Two arrests over road rage shooting reports
- Published
Two men have been arrested after reports of a shot being fired from a car during a road rage incident.
Hampshire Constabulary said it happened at about 13:00 BST on 23 October when a man in his 40s was driving a black Ford Focus on Oakridge Road in Basingstoke.
According to police, the driver of a blue Audi A5 ignored a give-way sign and both motorists drove towards the A339 before the Audi's driver shot a BB gun, hitting the Ford.
Two men from Basingstoke were detained.
They have been released under investigation.
A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving offences, possession of a class B drug, and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.