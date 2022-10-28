Man found not guilty of raping woman in Portsmouth nightclub
A man has been found not guilty of raping a woman at a nightclub.
Ethan Barr, 25, from Maidstone in Kent, was previously charged with two counts of rape after reports that a 20-year-old woman was attacked at Astoria nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, on 30 April.
Mr Barr pleaded not guilty and was acquitted following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court.
A jury unanimously found Mr Barr not guilty on both counts.
