Southampton Airport staff to walk out over pay dispute
- Published
Staff at Southampton Airport are to begin a series of one-day strikes in a row over pay.
Workers including airside operations controllers, firefighters, technicians and engineers will walk out on 5, 12 and 19 November.
The Unite union said the decision was taken as inflation was at a 40-year high and airport workers had not had a pay rise since 2019.
Southampton Airport has been approached for comment.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said airport bosses needed to make "a realistic pay offer" to the staff if they were to avoid "an escalation of the dispute".
The union stressed that workers went "beyond the call of duty during the pandemic" and campaigned to help secure the runway extension.
"It's time to recognise the workers' contribution with a fair pay deal," said Ian Woodland, Unite regional officers.
A legal battle against plans to expand the runway at Southampton Airport came to an end earlier this year, meaning that the runway extension will go ahead, but a detailed timescale for the work is yet to be revealed.
