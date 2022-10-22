Cowes Floating Bridge: New ferry plans revived after settlement
- Published
Plans to replace a troubled chain ferry have been revived after the council that bought it reached a settlement with its designers and builders.
Cowes Floating Bridge has been beset with breakdowns and technical problems since coming into service in 2017.
Since reaching the settlement, Isle of Wight Council's Alliance administration said a new floating bridge was "under serious consideration".
It said it would soon begin necessary financial and engineering assessments.
The council announced on Thursday that it had reached a "full and final settlement" with Burness Corlett Three Quays Southampton and Mainstay Marine Solutions, but the terms would remain confidential.
It said now "certain important legal issues" had concluded the administration would be "dedicating their efforts" to finding a solution for the problem vessel.
Transport councillor Phil Jordan said: "A new floating bridge is still very much under serious consideration but, as many people understand and appreciate, there are a number of factors which must be looked into."
He said these included "computer modelling of the river and specific engineering audits to include the current status of the chain pits and depths".
"We need to be sure that whatever is done next is done correctly, professionally, and with certainty so we have a fit-for-purpose floating bridge that will operate efficiently for the next 25 years and more," he added.
East Cowes councillor Karl Love previously criticised the secrecy surrounding the settlement, adding: "You can't build a new bridge if you don't know how much money one has received to replace it?"
The £3.2m vessel, which runs between Cowes and East Cowes, has had numerous problems including breakdowns, broken chains, excessive noise and cars scraping their bumpers.
The council said it would keep it as "operational as it possibly can" until a permanent solution was agreed.
