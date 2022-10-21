FA to investigate incident during Saints vs AFC Bournemouth
The Football Association will launch an investigation after an elderly fan was injured by a smoke grenade.
The Saints supporter was watching Southampton FC take on AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, on 19 October.
The man was hit by a smoke grenade discharged during the match and treated by the medical staff at the site before returning to his seat.
The FA said it would investigate the incident.
To whoever let off one of the Smoke Grenades in the away end tonight. You have injured an elderly fellow Southampton fan. #saintsfc pic.twitter.com/R5CwawFkDz— SaintsfcCop (@SaintsfcCop) October 19, 2022
Dorset Police said it received reports that smoke bombs or flares were used in the stadium on Wednesday.
The force has confirmed it is working with AFC Bournemouth to identify the people responsible for their use.
No further details have been released and the perpetrators are yet to be identified.
In a statement released earlier this year, the FA said new actions would be taken to tackle anti-social and criminal behaviour during football matches.
"These acts are dangerous, illegal and have severe consequences. They have no place in football, or anywhere," it said.
The FA, Premier League and EFL are also working with police forces, the UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) and the Crown Prosecution Service "to establish a new principle" for cases relating to pyrotechnics and smoke bombs.
"This will mean cooperating to achieve a prosecution in these cases will become the default response of the football authorities and criminal justice system," the FA added.
