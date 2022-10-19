Basingstoke: Attempted murder arrest over woman's head injury
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman in her 70s suffered a serious head injury.
The woman, was attacked in Eastrop Lane, Basingstoke on 12 October at about 22:15 BST. She remains in hospital.
Police said he was also being held on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm over an attack on a woman in her 50s in Goat Lane on 2 October.
The man aged 31 from Basingstoke remains in police custody.
Hampshire Constabulary said: "The two incidents are being treated as linked."
Two men from the town had previously been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm in connection with the attack on the woman in her 70s.
A 29-year-old has been released under investigation, and a 25-year-old man released on police bail.
The force has urged anyone with information to come forward and said officers were carrying out reassurance patrols of the Eastrop Lane area.
