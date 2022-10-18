Southampton: Teenagers arrested after boys stabbed in street attack
- Published
Three teenagers have been arrested after two boys were stabbed near shops on a main road into a city centre.
Police said the boys, aged 13 and 14, were attacked with a knife in Cobden Avenue, Bitterne Park, Southampton, on Monday shortly after 15:30 BST.
They are being treated in hospital for injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.
A boy aged 14 and two aged 13 have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
The force said the three boys, who are all from Southampton, remain in custody.
In a message to parents, Bitterne Park School said: "We are saddened that members of our school community have been involved in this incident and our thoughts are with everyone affected.
"We are working closely with police to understand the events that unfolded and to support their investigation."
The school said support was being offered to students.
Sasan Ghayeghchi, who runs a Persian rug shop nearby, told the BBC: "I've been in this shop 22 years.
"[I've] never seen such a thing happen before and it was a shock to see something like that happen and hopefully it was a one-off incident."
Anyone with information is urged to come forward to police.
