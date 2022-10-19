Hampshire fire service warnings over alternative heating methods
Fire services are urging people to avoid cutting corners when it comes to heating their homes as energy prices rise.
Hampshire's fire service is warning of the danger of fires started by candles, of carbon monoxide caused by using barbecues indoors, and chimney fires.
Meanwhile, more people are using log fires and burners to heat their homes.
Chimney sweeps say they are busier than ever, while some log burner installers say they are booked for months to come.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service's winter campaign offers safety advice on "the five Cs" - carbon monoxide, cooking, candles, clothing and chimneys.
Area manager Jason Avery said he had seen a number of "alternative and ad-hoc ways of heating and lighting the home" being shared on social media platforms.
He said: "Our concern is people will start behaving in a way that will make them less safe - for example, using candles as an alternative way to heat or light the home or bringing barbecues inside to use for cooking or heating."
Log burner installer Peter McNally said it had been a "very busy beginning of the season".
Mr McNally of Kingsworthy Foundry, Winchester, said: "Everybody is looking for wood burners because it's getting cold and because of the cost of living. Heating is definitely on people's minds at the moment."
Mark Holmes of Worthy Sweepers said he had also seen high demand as people get their chimneys ready for winter.
He said: "If you don't clean them regularly enough you get a big tar build-up and if you are burning wet wood, it will also tar the chimneys up more."
