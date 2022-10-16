About 20,000 people complete Portsmouth's Great South Run
- Published
About 20,000 people have taken part in the annual 10-mile (16km) Great South Run in Portsmouth.
Elite male and female runners, along with fast-paced club competitors, led the the first wave from Southsea in the world's biggest race of its length.
It was won by Olympian Ben Connor, who completed the course in 47 minutes and 19 seconds.
GB athlete Lily Partridge, who completed it in 54 minutes and 29 seconds, was the fastest woman.
The first wheelchair racer was Claudia Burrough, who finished in 50 minutes and 42 seconds.
The route takes runners past the Historic Dockyard and HMS Victory to the finish line at the seafront.
Married couple Kathrine Switzer and Roger Robinson also took part in the race.
Running icon Ms Switzer, 75, made history in 1967 when she was the first woman to compete in the Boston Marathon despite the race's organiser trying to pull her out as she ran.
She completed the course in one hour, 51 minutes and 19 seconds on Sunday.
Author Mr Robinson, 83, finished in one hour, 28 minutes and 57 seconds.
Mr Robinson joked the "secret of a successful marriage" is that they both run - but not together.
Craig Winter dressed up in a costume for the race, having completed the London Marathon a fortnight ago. He was running for the Anthony Nolan charity.
"I'm from Southsea so I had a bit of fun, put a smile on people's faces and it's a good charity as well," he said, shortly after completing the course in one hour, 19 minutes and 15 seconds.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.