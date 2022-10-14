Royal Navy flagship returns to Portsmouth after US visit
- Published
HMS Queen Elizabeth has returned to Portsmouth from its trip to the US where it replaced HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down in August.
Families and well-wishers lined the harbour walls and the Round Tower in Old Portsmouth to welcome the aircraft carrier as it returned on Thursday.
The warship hosted the Atlantic Future Forum (AFF) in New York.
HMS Prince of Wales is in Fife for repairs after it starboard propeller failed off the Isle of Wight.
The £3bn warship had been set to take part in flight trials as well as host the AFF - a defence conference aimed at strengthening UK and US bonds.
During the trip HMS Queen Elizabeth also hosted a demonstration of jet pack technology in New York Harbour.
The 65,000-tonne warship is now expected to prepare to continue its autumn programme of exercises in the Mediterranean and Baltic seas.
Following several delays, aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales sailed from Portsmouth on 7 October.
A Royal Navy spokesman said: "The full extent of the repairs will be known once the ship has entered dry dock.
"We are committed to getting HMS Prince of Wales back on operations, protecting the nation and our allies, as soon as possible."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.