Sandown: Trains halted after lorry hits railway bridge

Morton Common BridgeIsland Echo
The lorry is wedged under Morton Common Bridge

Trains have been stopped after a lorry hit and got stuck under a railway bridge on the Isle of Wight.

The lorry became jammed under Morton Common Bridge, Sandown near the Avenue Road junction at about 08:40 BST.

South Western Railway said staff were on their way to examine the bridge, "in the meantime, trains will remain at stand between Shanklin and Brading".

Police said no injuries had been reported and cars were able to pass around the lorry.

Bus firm, Southern Vectis said its services through Sandown were diverting.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics