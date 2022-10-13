Sandown: Trains halted after lorry hits railway bridge
Trains have been stopped after a lorry hit and got stuck under a railway bridge on the Isle of Wight.
The lorry became jammed under Morton Common Bridge, Sandown near the Avenue Road junction at about 08:40 BST.
South Western Railway said staff were on their way to examine the bridge, "in the meantime, trains will remain at stand between Shanklin and Brading".
Police said no injuries had been reported and cars were able to pass around the lorry.
Bus firm, Southern Vectis said its services through Sandown were diverting.
Routes 2 & 3 diversion in Sandown - A lorry is stuck under Morton Common Bridge. Buses will divert from Sandown Library via Yaverland & Marshcombe Shute in both directions. Bus stops from Fort St to Devonia cannot be served - delays inevitable— Southern Vectis (@SouthernVectis) October 13, 2022
