Woolston Centenary Quay development approved despite parking row
- Published
The final phase of a riverside housing development has been approved, despite concerns over parking.
Work began on Centenary Quay, on the former Vosper Thoneycroft shipbuilding site at Woolston, in Southampton in 2009.
Residents of the previous phase of the development have complained that the final layout will not provide them with enough permanent parking spaces.
Developer Crest Nicholson South has been approached for comment.
Sitting on the banks of the River Itchen, Centenary Quay currently consists of 1,118 homes and includes shops, social areas and a library.
Its sixth phase will see another 164 properties added, 43 of which will be affordable homes.
Residents of those blocks built in its fifth phase - Arcadia and Adonia - have been complaining for the last 18 months that the permanent parking they were promised, was never provided, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'A challenge'
Out of the 87 properties in Arcadia and Adonia, 68 do not have an allocated permanent parking space, with some given "temporary" parking in a basement car park and others given access to a multi-storey car park, five minutes away.
Another 220 parking spaces are due to be added, 29 of which will be allocated to the Phase Five residents.
Resident Kerri Bradford said: "We have basically been handed the short straw in terms of parking."
Another resident, Emma White, who lives in the Adonia block said they had been "overlooked and dismissed".
"When we bought our properties, we were advised we would have temporary parking to the side of our building as 'our' parking would not be ready at the same time as our property completion.
"The land originally planned for permanent parking is currently being used as a building site," she said.
Southampton City Council planning officer Andrew Gregory, said the phased manner of the development had meant parking was a "challenge".
"We've reached a place there is nowhere to go," he said.
Phase Six of Centenary Quay was approved at a meeting of the council's planning committee.
