Hampshire and Isle of Wight hosepipe ban continues due to low river levels
- Published
A hosepipe ban brought in across parts of Southern England in August remains in place as river levels are too low.
The Southern Water restrictions for the Isle of Wight and areas of Hampshire started on 5 August.
The water firm said despite recent rain the River Test's water levels "are still around 25% lower than where they should be at this time of year".
Under the measures using hosepipes to water gardens, clean cars and fill swimming pools is not allowed.
The water firm, which extracts water from the River Test and River Itchen, said the measures needed to stay in place "a bit longer, to give the rivers time to make up their lack of water".
The Temporary Use Ban' (TUB) affects people who get their fresh water supply from Southern Water across the Isle of Wight and parts of Hampshire.
The ban is the first in the region since 2012, Southern Water said.
