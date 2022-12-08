Hampshire: Warm space network takes shape for winter

From libraries to community centres and churches a network of warm hubs is emerging across the county

A network of warm hubs across the two counties is being made available for the public over the winter months.

The local authorities across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, along with various charities and churches have brought together a number of locations for people to gather to stay warm.

The BBC has collated this list of publicly available spaces. If you know of another venue or organisation which is operating a warm space, email the details to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk for inclusion.

The venues are arranged via council area and then type of venue. Scroll down to find your nearest location. Inclusion on this list does not constitute an endorsement by the BBC.

Southampton

Libraries

All open during usual opening hours. visit southampton.gov.uk/libraries for more details

  • Bitterne Library, Bitterne Road East SO18 5EG
  • Central Library, Civic Centre SO14 7LW
  • Lordshill Library, Lordshill Centre SO16 8HY
  • Portswood Library, Portswood Road SO17 2NG
  • Shirley Library, Shirley Precinct, Shirley High Street SO15 5LL
  • Woolston Library, Centenary Quay, Victoria Road SO19 9EF
  • Burgess Road Library, Burgess Road SO16 3HF
  • Millbrook Community Library Coppice Children's Centre, Windermere Avenue SO16 9QX
  • Thornhill Community Library, 328 Hinkler Road SO19 6DF
  • YMCA Weston Community Library, 68 Weston Lane SO19 9HG

Housing with care schemes

Open to all on days and at times listed below. For more details, visit southampton.gov.uk/housingwithcare

  • Erskine Court, Sutherland Road SO16 8FZ - Fridays, 11:00-15:00, from 18 November
  • Potters Court, Wimpson Lane SO16 4JA - Tuesdays, 11:00-15:00, from 15 November

Family hubs

Open to families with children aged 5 during the usual opening hours, for more details visit southampton.gov.uk/schools-learning

  • Ashby Centre, Stratton Road, Shirley SO15 5QZ
  • Pickles Coppice, 65 Windermere Ave SO16 9QX
  • Sure Start Clovelly, 60-68 Clovelly Road SO14 0AU
  • Sure Start Townhill Park, Cutbush Lane SO18 2GF
  • Sure Start Thornhill, Byron Road SO19 6FH
  • Sure Start Swaythling, Honeysuckle Road SO16 3BZ
  • Sure Start Weston, Foxcott Close SO19 9JQ

Churches

  • New Community Network, Central Hall, St Mary's Street, Southampton, SO14 1NF. Open from 9 November, Wednesdays 12:00-14:00
  • Woolston Methodist Church, Manor Road North, Southampton, SO192DU - Tuesdays & Thursdays 14:00-17:00

Community Centres

  • Hope Centre, Drayton Close, Weston, Southampton SO19 9JN - Wednesdays 12:00-14:30

Charities

The city council has put together a list and map of heated buildings which will be open to the public.

Community Centres

  • Havelock Community Centre, 324 Fawcett Road, Portsmouth, PO4 0LQ. A warm space open to anyone aged over 55. Mondays & Fridays 12:00-16:00
  • Highbury Community Centre, Hawthorn Cresent, Portsmouth, PO6 2TL - Monday and Friday 08:30-12:00
  • John Pounds Centre, Queen street, Landport, Portsmouth, PO1 3HN - Mondays - Fridays 08:00-16:00 & Saturdays 08:30-13:00. Cafe and library space, with free Wi-Fi, free drinks, board games on Thursdays.
  • Lifehouse, Albert Road, Portsmouth, PO4 0JW - Wednesdays 09:00-11:30 & Thursdays 18:00-20:00. Welcome place for over 18s offering breakfast on Wednesday and dinner on Thursday (max 120 people)
  • Milton Village Hall, Milton Road, PO4 8PR, Portsmouth - Mondays 09:30-12:30 & Thursdays 12:00-15:00 Small hall can be used as a quiet space to read or for crafting etc.
  • Paulsgrove Community Centre/Library, Marsden Road, Portsmouth, PO6 4JB - Mondays to Thursdays 09:00-17:00 & Fridays 09:00-16:00. Cafe (09:00-13:00) and library space with free Wi-Fi, free drinks and board games on Thursdays.
  • Portsmouth Carers Centre, Orchard Road, Portsmouth, PO5 0AL - Monday to Thursday 09:00-17:00 & Fridays 09:00-16:30. Welcome place for unpaid carers over 18.
  • Somerstown Community Centre, Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth, PO5 4JJ - Monday-Friday 09:00-21:00 & Saturdays & Sundays 09:00-16:00. A welcome place with wifi available. Refreshments available to purchase for 50p. Power sockets for charging phones and devices.
  • Stamshaw and Tipner Community centre, Wilson Road, Portsmouth, PO2 8LE - Wednesdays 19:00-21:30. Welcome place for over 18s with free bingo session and free refreshments.

Libraries

  • Alderman Lacey, 98 Tangier Rd, Portsmouth PO3 6HU
  • North End, Gladys Ave, North End, Portsmouth PO2 9AX
  • Paulsgrove, Paulsgrove Youth Community Centre, Marsden Rd, Portsmouth PO6 4JB
  • Portsmouth Central, Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth PO1 2DX
  • Southsea, 19-21 Palmerston Rd, Southsea, Portsmouth, Southsea PO5 3QQ
  • Beddow, Southsea, Portsmouth, Southsea PO4 8PR
  • Carnegie Library & Welfare, Fratton Rd, Portsmouth PO1 5EZ

Museums

  • Cumberland Museum, Eastern Parade, Portsmouth, PO4 9RF - Tuesday to Sunday 10:00-17:00 (last entry 16:00). Welcome place open to all
  • Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery, Museum road, PO1 2LJ - Tuesday to Sunday 10:00-17:00 (last entry 16:30) Welcome place open to all with café available.

Churches

  • Cosham Baptist Church, Havant Road, Portsmouth, PO6 2QZ - Wednesdays 09:00-17:00
  • Family Church, Kingston Road, Portsmouth, P02 7DX - Thursdays - 13:00-15:00. Welcome place for families with pre-school children. Drinks and activities.
  • North End Bapist Church, 195 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth, Hants PO2 7JH. Open from 3 October at various times during the week, check website for details.
  • St Aidain's Church, Sywell Cresent, Portsmouth, PO3 5UB - Weekdays 09:00-17:00 and for services on Sunday
  • St Cuthbert's Church, Lichfield Road, Copnor, Portsmouth, P03 6DE - Weekdays 09:00-17:00 & for services on Sunday. Community café every weekday from 10:00-13:30. Hot and cold drinks and light refreshments are available at reasonable prices and children eat free when eating with an adult.
  • Insight, St Johns Cathedral, Crispian Way, Portsmouth, PO1 3HG - Tuesdays 11:00-14:00. Lunchtime community meal for over 18s.
  • St Jude's Church, Kent Road, Portsmouth, PO5 3EL, Monday - Friday 10:00-12:00. Open to all
  • St Luke's Church, Greetham Street, Southsea, PO5 4LH - Monday to Thursday 09:00-17:00 & Sundays 09:00-17:00. Welcome place open to all with refreshments.
  • St Margaret's Church, Highland Rd, Southsea, PO4 9DD - Daily - various times

Libraries

  • Ryde Library, 101 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight PO33 2JE

Community Hubs

  • Aspire Charity, Trinity Buildings, Dover St, Ryde PO33 2BN - Tuesdays - Fridays 10:30-14:30. Serving teas and coffees with lunch. Running until March / April. Donations gratefully received.
  • Bridges at The Apex Church, St Faiths Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight PO31 7HH - Tuesdays 08:30-11:00
  • Revive Newport, 82-83 High Street, Newport, PO33 1BH - Mondays & Thursdays 11:00-14:00

Churches

  • Newport Minster, St John's Church, Newport & St Mary's Church, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight:
  • St Mary's hall, Carisbrooke, Mondays 10:00-12:30
  • St Mary's hall, Carisbrooke, Parson's Pantry, Wednesdays 10:00-12:30
  • St John's hall, Newport - Wednesdays Lunch club (£4, must be booked in advance) Fridays - The Parish Centre, Town Lane, Newport (opposite Subway), 10:00-12:30

The county council said it is "making the most of its library network by offering warm and welcoming spaces for anyone needing a place to spend some time, connect with others, or to work or study". More details on libraries in the locations below.

The libraries network has registered with a number of national databases promoting warm spaces across the UK, including the Warm Welcome campaign. Further advice available on Keep Warm, Keep Well.

The council is also inviting voluntary and community organisations to apply for a grant of up to £5,000 to develop and host warm hubs where people can gather together. It said it "might be in the form of a regular coffee morning, or the provision of a shared activity."

The Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Clubs is an international network which hosts gatherings for veterans where they can meet and have a free breakfast.

Most places will offer a hot drink or even soup as well as a place to stay warm this winter

Libraries

  • Basingstoke Discovery Centre
  • Chineham
  • Overton
  • Tadley
  • Whitchurch

Churches

Libraries

  • Bordon
  • Liphook
  • Petersfield

Community Centres and Village Halls

Libraries

  • Chandler's Ford
  • Eastleigh
  • Hedge End
  • Netley
  • West End

Libraries

  • Fareham
  • Lockswood, Park Gate
  • Portchester
  • Stubbington

Libraries

  • Gosport Discovery Centre
  • Bridgemary
  • Elson community library and hub

Churches

  • St Matthew's Church, Bridgemary, Gosport, PO13 0NL - Monday-Saturday, 08:45-13:30, has a community cafe with a "varied and reasonably priced menu".

Libraries

  • Fleet
  • Yateley

Churches

Council Premises

  • Residents are "always welcome" at the council's office reception, said the authority

Libraries

  • Havant
  • Emsworth
  • Hayling Island
  • Leigh Park
  • Waterlooville

Churches

Community Centres

  • Pallant Centre, Havant, PO9 1BE. Warm and accessible to all for tea, coffee and soup. Pay if you can, if you can pay more - pay it forward for someone else.

Libraries

  • Fordingbridge
  • Hythe
  • Lymington
  • New Milton
  • Ringwood
  • Totton

The Borough Council has completed a round up of on a cost-of-living help web page, including any details it has of warm spaces.

Libraries

  • Farnborough

Community Centres

  • Vine Centre, 33 Station Road, Aldershot, GU11 1BA. Wednesdays and Thursdays 09:00 - 16:00. Refreshments and soup will be available, donations gratefully received.

Churches

Libraries

  • Andover
  • Romsey

Churches

  • Freedom Church UK, Freedom Centre, Unit 6, Greatbridge Business Park, Budds Lane, Romsey SO51 0HA - Tuesdays & Thursdays 09:00-12:00 & Wednesdays 09:00-17:00
  • Romsey Baptist Church, Bell Street, Romsey, SO51 8GW - Saturdays & Sundays 10:00-12:30
  • Romsey Methodist Church, Beacon Cafe, The Hundred, Romsey, SO51 8BZ - Wednesdays 14:00-16:00 & Fridays 10:00-12:00
  • Sozo Ministries International, Dunwood Oaks Centre, Danes Road, Awbridge, Romsey, SO51 0GF - Tuesdays & Thursdays - 10:30-15:30

Libraries

  • Winchester
  • Bishops Waltham

Community Centres

  • The Arc, Winchester is a public space available as a warm space.
  • Colden Common Community Centre, St Vigor Way, SO21 1UU - Every Monday 10:30-13:30, tea & coffee, books & films available.

Churches

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

