In pictures: Hunter's Moon rises over the south
- Published
A huge Hunter's Moon rose up into the sky on Sunday prompting many to take a snap.
It is most noticeable at sunset because when the full moon is close to the horizon, it appears to be bigger and takes on a golden orange glow.
It gets its name from a time of the year when people would traditionally be hunting animals for food, ahead of the long and cold winter months.
Here is a selection of your moon pictures, sent to us.
